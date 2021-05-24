Home

Economy Minister provides an overview of upcoming budget

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 11, 2021 10:07 am

2021/2022 National Budget will be focused on Macro-Fiscal and economic stability.

This was highlighted by the Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during a virtual training on budget reporting for journalists today.

The measures in the budget that will be announced on Friday 7.30 pm will support economic recovery, rejuvenate private sector activity, protect jobs, assist the unemployed and maintain overall macro-fiscal sustainability.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will also be looking long-term and prepositioning the country.

The training was hosted by the Fijian Media Association with the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme in its effort to assist Fijian journalists in the reporting of the national budget.

The A-G provided an overview of the 2021-2022 National Budget preparations followed by a question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, the impacts of the global economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the Fijian economy and the upcoming National Budget is believed to form a key pillar of a robust economic recovery that puts Fijians back to work and revives critical industries like tourism.

 

