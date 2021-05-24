Commission rates will be reduced

The commission rate charged by Vodafone Fiji to bus companies for e-ticketing will be reduced from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will assist bus operators who are now operating at half capacity due to the COVID-safe protocols.

He adds the Government through the Ministry of Transport will roll out the E-ticketing system to minibuses, taxis and ferry services from next year.