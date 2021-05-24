Budget implementation dependent on vaccination

The full rollout of all the measures and relief programmes depends on Fiji reaching its population vaccination target.

The government has set a target of October 31st for more than 470,000 Fijians to receive their two doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says if this is not achieved, the six-month budget review will see allocations being slashed.

He explains that the vaccination target will enable the government to open up more businesses and therefore generate revenue.

These funds will then be channeled to social protection programmes announced in the New budget.

Various ministries and departments will also see budget cuts.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds most arms of the government have already seen reductions in their allocation for the next 12 months and various capital projects have been put on hold.

He says it is now up to the Fijian people to do their part.