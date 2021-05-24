Budget Estimates passed

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 29, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The 2021-2022 Budget Estimates – which is a breakdown of the expenses for the next financial year, have been passed in parliament this afternoon.

The House went through individuals allocations for all ministries and departments to scrutinize the estimates.

While Opposition MPs did raise various queries and proposals to amend allocations, the Estimates were passed by majority.

The House will sit again tomorrow to debate consequential Bills related to the new budget.

