Budget Estimates passed

The 2021-2022 Budget Estimates – which is a breakdown of the expenses for the next financial year, have been passed in parliament this afternoon.

The House went through individuals allocations for all ministries and departments to scrutinize the estimates.

While Opposition MPs did raise various queries and proposals to amend allocations, the Estimates were passed by majority.

Article continues after advertisement

The House will sit again tomorrow to debate consequential Bills related to the new budget.