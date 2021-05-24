Home

BPO sector projects $3.95b in foreign reserves

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 18, 2021 4:10 pm
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

The Business Process Outsourcing industry believes it can bring in $3.95b in foreign reserves in the next five years.

This with further investment and support.

The industry contributes over $100m per annum to Fiji’s economy, and this is expected to triple in the next three years.

Article continues after advertisement

Executive Director, Sagufta Janiff says the industry currently employs 5000 people and 90% of the workforce is under the age of 35.

She says the industry has expanded significantly over the past decade.

Janiff says the industry is projected to create at least 15,000 more jobs.

She says business process outsourcing provides a real and tangible alternative to Fiji’s traditional areas of focus, to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

