ADB economist welcomes budget initiatives

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 5:45 am

Head of Economics and Programming Unit at Asian Development Bank has welcome the Fijian Government’s effort to assist vulnerable individuals and businesses.

Eric Aelbers says it is vital to support the small, medium enterprises to ensure they survive in these difficult times and are in the state to contribute to the economy.

Aelbers believes the $200m working capital provided in the form of loans will help businesses to sustain themselves.

“There is also an important factor in determining that the companies have sufficient working capital or cash available for those expenditures that they do have to make. This is where the Reserve Banks o F Fiji 200m working capital facility will come in particularly helpful.”

He adds some other incentives announced in the 2021/2022 national budget will ease the burden of the SME’s.

Aelbers says the government’s announcement of a reduction in fees and utility subsidies will reduce the cost for many businesses.

 

