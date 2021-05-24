$4m allocated for iTaukei Land Development Program

The Government has allocated four million dollars for the iTaukei Land Development Program.

This will help iTaukei landowners develop their land for residential commercial purposes.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says currently there are nine projects being carried out under this program.

” Once all the programs are completed – there will be a total of 284 lots,270 residential lots and four non-residential lots available for leasing. A total land area of 51.4 hectares.”

He adds development works have already been completed in certain sub-divisions.