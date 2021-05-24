Budget 2021-22
$4m allocated for iTaukei Land Development Program
July 16, 2021 9:30 pm
[File Photo]
The Government has allocated four million dollars for the iTaukei Land Development Program.
This will help iTaukei landowners develop their land for residential commercial purposes.
Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says currently there are nine projects being carried out under this program.
Article continues after advertisement
” Once all the programs are completed – there will be a total of 284 lots,270 residential lots and four non-residential lots available for leasing. A total land area of 51.4 hectares.”
He adds development works have already been completed in certain sub-divisions.
Advertisement