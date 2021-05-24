$23.1m allocated to FEO

The government has allocated $23.1m to the Fijian Elections Office in its latest budget.

Economy Minister. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is to support FEO prepare for the third genuine parliamentary election.

He adds that elections can be held anytime from 9th July 2021 to 9th January 2023.

An additional $16.3 million is provided under Head 50 in the event that elections are held within the next financial year which is 2022-2023.

$1.5 million of that total will go to the Fiji Police Force to maintain security during elections.