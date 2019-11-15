Budding film makers surpass expectations: Koya

The creativity shown by budding film makers during the Mobile Movie Competition has exceeded the expectations of Film Fiji and the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.

Speaking during the awards presentation, Minister Faiyaz Koya says it is encouraging to see the efforts by film makers and the potential in the industry.

Koya says the competition was designed to keep the Kula Film Award alive despite the pandemic.

“The competition became an alternative avenue to encourage young and inexperienced filmmakers to utilize their creativity in an innovative manner, at the same time the work of a professional participant gives confidence to those younger Fijians. There is a future in this industry as they can make new ground as film makers.”

The Best Sound award for the Budding Film Makers category went to the film “Dark Hotel” by Ketueni Taqasi and Film Fiji Special Commendation award went to Joel Russell while Ritesh Chand was awarded the Best Film Award for the Open Film Makers Category.

46 participants registered for the competition.