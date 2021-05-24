Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|
Full Coverage

News

Bua villages forge forward with their own resources

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 8, 2021 10:09 am

While some communities are struggling to recover from the devastation caused by TC Yasa – waiting for government support – others like the villages of Bua, Dalomo, and Tiliva in Bua are forging ahead.

They have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives, leveraging on the support given to them by families in Viti Levu and overseas.

Through the Solesolevaki concept, the villagers united and worked together to complete the construction of their footbridge.

Article continues after advertisement

The original bridge was swept away by TC Winston in 2016 and since then the villagers have been building makeshift bridges like this.

This is the fifth bridge to be built within a span of five years. The most recent one was taken by TC Yasa.

Maciu Mailekutu says the villagers will never give up because they know the benefits of having the bridge.

It allows for easy access for the women to take their produce to the market, for the men to go to their farms, for the sick to be taken to hospital and for children to go to school.

Without the bridge, the villagers would spend quite a lot of money hiring vehicles to get to the market, hospital, or school. They would also cross the river by boat or swim.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.