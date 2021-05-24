Bua villages forge forward with their own resources

While some communities are struggling to recover from the devastation caused by TC Yasa – waiting for government support – others like the villages of Bua, Dalomo, and Tiliva in Bua are forging ahead.

They have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives, leveraging on the support given to them by families in Viti Levu and overseas.

Through the Solesolevaki concept, the villagers united and worked together to complete the construction of their footbridge.

Article continues after advertisement

The original bridge was swept away by TC Winston in 2016 and since then the villagers have been building makeshift bridges like this.

This is the fifth bridge to be built within a span of five years. The most recent one was taken by TC Yasa.

Maciu Mailekutu says the villagers will never give up because they know the benefits of having the bridge.

It allows for easy access for the women to take their produce to the market, for the men to go to their farms, for the sick to be taken to hospital and for children to go to school.

Without the bridge, the villagers would spend quite a lot of money hiring vehicles to get to the market, hospital, or school. They would also cross the river by boat or swim.