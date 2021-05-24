Bua family still in shock over father’s death

The family of the 68-year-old diver who allegedly drowned in Navave, Bua last week is still in shock over his death.

Rusiate Vuloko died during a dive trip on the reefs near Nabouwalu last Tuesday, and Police have confirmed it was due to a heart attack.

As 21-year-old Elizabeth Vuloko told FBC News, they didn’t know that dropping their father off at Navave in Bua that Tuesday morning would be the last time they’d see him.

“He just said goodbye to us and we left. We didn’t expect it to be our last time together.”

Police say Vuloko drowned while night diving on Tuesday with three other divers.

The 68-year-old Vuloko was a free diver and recently moved to Labasa to live with his daughter and two sons.

According to his daughter, he was sick prior to the diving trip.

“He was sick for about three weeks and had taken a break from before Christmas. He was coughing and had shortness of breath. Despite that, he still wanted to go diving.”

Originally from Nabitu, Tokatoka, Tailevu, Vuloko went on the diving trip so he could prepare for his 14-year-old son’s back-to-school needs.

He will be laid to rest in Labasa today.