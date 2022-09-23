BSP waivers surcharge on locally issued visa cards on EFTPoS

[File Photo]

The BSP Financial Group Limited has removed Surcharge Fees on all locally issued Visa Debit cards transacting on BSP EFTPOS terminals.

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali says this will allow EFTPOS merchants to process transactions from a wider group of local VISA Debit cardholders, other than only BSP customers.

He adds this means fee-free transactions for cardholders and reduced transaction processing fees for merchants.

Ali adds customers prefer the simplicity of cashless and contactless transactions, available through scheme branded cards, such as VISA Debit which allows for a “tap & go” facility on BSP EFTPOS terminals.

He also highlights that the surcharge fee waiver does not apply to credit cards and offshore debit cards being processed on BSP EFTPOS Terminals.

BSP currently has 16 branches, 35 Postal Agencies, 121 ATMs, and over 2,000 EFTPOS Terminals across the country.