BSP supports FWCC and Lifeline Fiji

The Bank of South Pacific believes more needs to be done to address domestic violence against women and girls.

BSP Head of Branch Network Kamini Mani says during these unprecedented times they are working with their key partners who are well-positioned and will help them to do more.

The Bank donated $5000 each to Fiji Women Crisis Centre and Lifeline Fiji.

Mani says both charity organizations champion the noble causes of caring for victims of Family and Sexual Violence or Gender-Based Violence.

“We trust these monies will be used to help as many victims as possible who seek support from FWCC and Lifeline Fiji.”

Mani says the donation is a token of their appreciation and they hope to assist in the two agencies in their operations.