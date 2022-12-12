BSP launches cash deposit ATM

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali says the self-help cash deposit ATM is operational 24/7 [Photo: SUpplied]

The Bank of the South Pacific Group has launched its first cash deposit ATM.

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali says the self-help cash deposit ATM is operational 24/7 and enables BSP and other bank customers to deposit funds into any valid and active BSP deposit account.

He says the ATM’s user-friendly menus have been designed in Fiji and provide easy steps for customers to complete a transaction.

Ali says the funds are credited instantly to the recipient’s account once deposited.

He adds BSP is excited to deliver this fee-free service for those who prefer to avoid visiting the branch for cash deposit transactions.

According to Ali, the cash deposit ATM accepts all Fiji currency notes with security processes to protect customers.

The BSP Country Head says customers must enter the correct account number to ensure that funds reach their intended recipients.