News

BSP Fiji commended for-profits recorded

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 2, 2022 5:15 pm

The Bank of the South Pacific Fiji branch recorded a profit of $69 million last year under the leadership of Country Head, Haroon Ali.

BSP Group Chief Executive, Robin Fleming says the profit recorded is largely attributed to their customer base and the hardworking team.

Fleming also highlighted other sectors within the bank that recorded a profit last year despite the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The same with BSP Life, policyholder profit and shareholder profit of almost $32m. An asset book of about over almost $1b and BSP Life did continue to invest in businesses.”

The BSP Group CEO adds that Fiji was able to collectively contribute to a record profit of over $659m, the first time any PNG company outside of the mining and petroleum sector recorded such a profit.

Fleming adds that the Bank distributed 75 percent of the profit made last year to shareholders and benefited workers as well.

 

