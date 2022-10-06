BSP deploys satellite solution in Rotuma

[File Photo]

People in Rotuma looking to access the Bank of the South Pacific’s (BSP) services can now enjoy uninterrupted internet connectivity at the island’s post office.

BSP General Manager Retail, Ravindra Singh says this follows the deployment of a satellite solution at the Rotuma Post Office, in collaboration with Telecom Fiji to address the unstable internet connectivity issues affecting banking services.

He says BSP customers can now deposit, withdraw, check their balances or change their personal identification number (PIN) easily.

Singh says Rotuma, like other places, faces the challenge of isolation or unfavourable weather conditions that affects the stability of internet connectivity.

The General Manager Retail adds that through a tripartite agreement with the Government and Post Fiji, residents can look forward to this facility to safely transact and bank their cash.