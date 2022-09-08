BSP creates employment opportunities

[File Photo]

Bank South Pacific Financial Group Limited will be recruiting twenty part-time tellers, in addition to the current full-time tellers.

This will be done to improve on the turnaround times in the telling queues across all the 16 branches.

Country Head, Haroon Ali says the strategy to recruit more frontline staff will also support the growing number of corporate clients that are now banking with BSP.

Ali says part-time tellers will allow branch managers to better manage teller scheduling which should result in improved wait times.

He says this part-time employment opportunity would be ideal for those who prefer a lower number of working hours that allows them to fulfil additional obligations such as further studies or time to attend to other commitments and for young graduates looking to enter the workforce.

He adds this will create an opportunity for many more job seekers to join their dynamic team.