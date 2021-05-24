Home

News

BSP appoints head of Operational Risk

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 1:30 am

BSP Financial Group Limited has appointment Vrinda Rao as the Bank’s new Head of Operational Risk.

Rao becomes the 3rd female to join the Bank’s Executive Committee.

Rao joined the bank twelve years ago and progressed through the ranks to her recent role as Manager Audit.

She has been acting Head of Operational Risk for the last six months.

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali says Rao’s inclusion in the executive committee further strengthens gender diversity at the most senior levels of the Bank.

 

