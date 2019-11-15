Brutal behavior should not be condoned

The brutal beating of a student at Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu, is a reflection of how the perpetrators are raised at home.

Mental Health expert Selina Kuruleca says the incident should be categorized as secondary assault and not just bullying.

“For people who are thinking that this behavior is funny, it’s not and you need to check yourself and you need to go and get help. For victims and people who are falling prey to others belittling them, teasing them, assaulting them. You need to tell an adult. You need to tell your friends and they should be able to stand up and stop that behavior”.

Article continues after advertisement

She says parents and communities need to take an honest look at how they are influencing these youth who become bullies.

“The children have demonstrated a behavior that they’ve obviously learnt from somewhere. We need to check that and get to the root of that problem. To the general public, we should ask ourselves on what are we doing? We’re modeling behavior that is inappropriate. Our children are sponges, they soak it up and they go and do it again.”

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj is urging Fijians to work with them and police to address this issue and bring those responsible to justice.

“This kind of behavior if left unchecked, if it is condoned it is basically engrained into the mind of these kids who then grow up to be very violent adults because they think because they think that violence is the answer.”

The Ministry of Education says it strongly condemns violence in any form, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy on any form of violence or abuse in schools.