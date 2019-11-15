Brothers who drowned in Vuda to be cremated today

The two brothers who drowned in the Dreketi River in Vuda, Lautoka will be cremated later today.

18-year-old Shivnil Singh and 17-year-old Shalveen Singh drowned while trying to retrieve a ball from an inlet last Friday.

Speaking during the eulogy today, Tilak High School Principal Vinod Sharan says, the tragic incident also showed the love and care the brothers had for each other.

Sharan says this was because when one of the brother’s was drowning, the other without hesitation jumped in and tried to save him.

He also says both students were hardworking, well-mannered and disciplined.

Family, friends and students of Tilak High School have gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The two brothers went missing in the Dreketi River on Friday afternoon and their bodies weren’t recovered until Sunday.

Police confirm both were playing with their friends when the incident occurred.