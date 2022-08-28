Brotherhood Dance Crew wins hip-hop championship

The FMF Thumbs-up hip-hop Championship, the first in the country, which got underway in Nadi last night, was a success.

Talented dancers from across the country came under one roof to showcase their talents.

While the organizers planned to make it an annual event, the turnout was overwhelming and has set the platform.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nadi-based group, Brotherhood Dance Crew, made up of three dancers from the Vou Dance Group, went on to become winners.

Stuart Tuidela says the group put together their move in one week and the money they won will help them in future competitions.

“We started off in 2019. We just performance once on stage and COVID-19 hit and this is only the second time we are performing but we’ve improve from there.”

Tuidela and his crew members, Tom Kaibalouma and Sekoive Tuni, have now become brand ambassadors for FMF.