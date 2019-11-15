British High Commissioner commends Agriculture Ministry

The British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar has commended the Agriculture Ministry for supporting local production.

Edgar says the Ministry has been undertaking projects such as seed distribution and contract farming.

He adds they are delighted to partner with the Ministry in executing its plans.

“We are very happy to assist the Ministry in executing its plans for food security and accelerated agricultural growth. In this case, we are assisting through the funding of 20,000 pounds which is approximately around FJD53, 000.”

The fund comes from UK‘s international program which provides grants to support projects in line with the development priorities of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.