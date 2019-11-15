British High Commission assures commitment

The British High Commission in Fiji has assured its commitment to helping persons with disabilities.

Deputy High Commissioner Paul Welsh says the British government wants to ensure there is equality for all, especially during the pandemic.

The High Commission donated $3, 000 to the Right, Empowerment and Cohesion Project, an initiative under the Ministry of Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we set aside some money across the world including in the pacific to try and help communities that have been disadvantaged through COVID-19 and are being prevented from accessing services”

Welsh says the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences has not spared anyone and has been attributed as a contributing factor to increase in gender based violence.

He adds it has led to more difficulties in people accessing the services that they are entitled to.