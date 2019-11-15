British Army veterans petition against UK visa fee policy

A petition and forms signed by over one-hundred Fijian British Army veterans were handed to the British High Commissioner to Fiji today.

British Army Veteran Isei Vono says they are concerned with the introduction of the United Kingdom’s visa fee policy which has left the immigration status of ex-soldiers in the UK in limbo and has been a barrier to re-entering the forces.

“So now, we expect the High Commissioner for that petition to be handed into the UK parliament as our campaign from Fiji in support for the eight soldiers fighting on behalf of the serving veterans and their families.”

Fellow veteran Romanu Naceva claims the improper dissemination of information from authorities in the UK has raised fear for the few Fijians who might be facing unemployment and possible deportation.

“We were a colony, now we are independent, we run our own affairs and not like in the olden days. And that after 9 years if they need an extension – I extended my contract. Before they let you sign, you got to be a good soldier and I was one of them.”

High Commissioner George Edgar, while accepting the petition, said he will respond once he receives clarification from his government.