British Army vet leaves Fiji after winning case

Ioane Koroiveibau with his family at the Nadi International airport.

“I’m humbled, emotional and I thank the lord for everything.”

These were the words of 36-year-old Ioane Koroiveibau, the Fijian British army veteran who was leaving Fiji this morning after he was granted the right to settle in the United Kingdom.

His family and close friends that saw Ju – as he is commonly known, were in tears at the Nadi International Airport this morning, as his case gives hope to hundreds of other Commonwealth former soldiers.

Ioane Koroiveibau.

Koroiveibau says this is definitely a breakthrough not only for him but for other soldiers.

“Within those last 8 years have been tough but with the support of my family and my strong belief in God and my faith got me through this far.”

In 2015, Koroiveibau had given up when his immigration paperwork was lost after his discharge on medical grounds, his hearing loss caused by repeated exposure to gunfire on a dangerous tour in Helmand, Afghanistan.

Koroiveibau enlisted in 2007, winning his place after a competition, and became an infantryman in the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

He spent seven months in Afghanistan in 2010 and this is where he damaged the hearing in his right ear after numerous firefights.

Koroiveibau says it has been a rollercoaster ride and thanked the Commonwealth Neglected Veterans campaign group who have been there for him since day one.

With a job already lined up for him in the UK, his next plan is to get his family over.