British Army recruitment to open in May

The British Army will begin recruiting soldiers from Commonwealth countries in May.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by British High Commissioner to Fiji George Edgar.

Edgar says recruitment is currently closed but once open, applicants should not have issues with travelling to England to apply.

“Travel to take up recruitment in the Armed Forces is seen as a priority so there is no barrier to travelling. Obviously, anybody who does travel has to follow the rules in terms of pre-travel testing and that sort of thing and there are less flight under normal circumstances.”

Royal British Legion Manager Merewalesi Dewalagilagi says it’s crucial for potential candidates to beware of scammers charging fees.

Dewalagilagi says a recent case involves a woman who has been using her name for alleged financial deception.

“The one that we have come across saying that she is doing recruitment at the moment stating that the recruitment is still open using my name. Please be aware of this lady. I can confirm that it’s nothing to do with us. We are not together or with the Legion, She has not even worked here to do recruitments in Fiji.”

Dewalagilagi says the safest place for candidates to seek help regarding recruitment is the Royal British Legion.

Over 3400 Fijians are currently enlisted in the British Army.