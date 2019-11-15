Home

News

British Army recruitment on hold

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 7:04 am

The British Army recruitment that was to begin this month has been put on hold amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins says this does not apply for those already in the final stages of recruitment as their training continues.

Hopkins adds Fijians who applied towards the end of last year need not to apply again once the next recruitment phase commences as it will duplicate their existing information in the recruitment database.

“For those that already applied the applications are registered in the system and will be processed when the recruitment returns to normal.”

Meanwhile, the British High Commission is liaising with the head office in Britain to ensure there is some leeway for more than 100 Fijians whose visas are due to expire.

