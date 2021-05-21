Home

British Army recruitment in limbo

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 2:07 pm

The British Army recruitment that was scheduled for May this year has been put on hold amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal British Legion Manager, Merewalesi Dewalagilagi says they haven’t received any latest developments from the British Government over the past few weeks regarding the logistics of the recruitment drive.

Dewalagilagi adds once the green light is given, they will issue a public notice for interested individuals to submit their applications.

She adds they need more understanding and patience from the public considering the massive queries and backlogged applications yet to be facilitated.

“Just to let the public know that for the meantime, there is no confirmation from the UK when the recruitment will be open. I know it was mentioned by the British High Commissioner that it will be opening by end of last month but unfortunately, till to date, no confirmation has been received.”

Dewalagilagi says potential candidates must beware of scammers charging fees and the safest place for candidates to seek help regarding recruitment is the Royal British Legion.

Over 3,400 Fijians are currently enlisted in the British Army.

