British Army applications still on hold

British Army applications are still on hold, says the new British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones.

Dr. Jones says they are still considering factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its new variants.

He says applications are not only on hold in Fiji, as they are also on hold in all other Commonwealth countries.

Article continues after advertisement

There are thousands of Fijians currently enlisted in the British Army, and the British Embassy will confirm it once recruitment is open for Fijians.

The Embassy, through the Royal British Legion, is only helping those that have received their offer letters from the UK for interviews.