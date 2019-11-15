Bright Little Ones Kindergarten plans to extend network

The privately owned Bright Little Ones Kindergarten plans to diversify its relationships with external stakeholders particularly the Library Services of Fiji.

Director Milika Ratucicivi says they hope this collaborative effort will assist the 11 teachers for the effective lessons delivery to 75 students.

Ratucicivi adds partnering with relevant agencies will also assist their operations particularly in times of crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

“The initiative is to engage with the children. We need to think outside the box instead of doing only virtual learning. But what can we do for them to come out of their homes and this was an idea that we learnt that we could also implement”.

Meanwhile, in light of the current restriction, a different way of engaging students was witnessed yesterday through a Fun Drive Story Telling initiative.

Ratucicivi says the initiative is unusual, informative and interactive to ensure the students ranging from the ages of 2 to 5 make up for time lost due to the restriction.

She stated the pandemic has also driven most teachers to find innovative approaches.