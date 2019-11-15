Bright Little Ones Kindergarten initiates new form of learning

Since schools closed down in March due to the COVID-19 restriction, private schools have been working tirelessly to keep students engaged.

One example is Bright Little Ones Kindergarten in Muanikau, Suva where teachers have conducted daily one-hour virtual classes for the past 7 weeks to their 75 students.

However, a different way of engaging students was witnessed this morning through a Fun Drive Story Telling initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

Kindergarten Director, Milika Ratucicivi says the initiative is unusual, informative and interactive to ensure these young ones make up for time lost due to the restriction.

“We could just see the children’s eyes lit up when they saw the teachers in real. Because we’ve been having virtual learning and there’s a question one of the 4-year-old asked when are we having a real school”.

Ratucicivi says the pandemic has driven most teachers to find innovative approaches.

“With most of us teachers that are out there as well it’s something that we need to keep challenging our minds, how else can we think outside of the box/outside of the classroom to bring out the children and just to let them know that everything is normal and everything is there”.

The privately owned Kindergarten was established in 2014 and has educated over 1,000 children and expects increasing enrollment in the coming years.