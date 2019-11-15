Bridge to ease travel for villagers and students in Caukaudrove

Students of Domonisavu Primary School in Nayarabale, Vaturova, Cakaudrove will soon no longer need to cross the river to get to class.

A steel single-span modular bridge is being constructed across the river.

The school is located at Nayarabale Village and about 80 percent of the students live in the nearby villages and settlements.

In order to get to school, these children have to cross the river by foot every morning.

Nayarabale Village Headman Lote Turaga says crossing the river becomes very dangerous where there is a heavy downpour. Most times when this happens, the children do not go to school.

Turaga says they have been requesting for a bridge for years.

In 2017, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the village and the request for the bridge was put to him.

Two months ago, sheet piling for the bridge was done, where steel sheets with interlocking edges were driven 12 meters into the ground to provide earth retention.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the sheet piling is completed and one processing of concreting will start soon.

The project is due for completion by end of April 2020.