News

Bribery and abuse of office tops corruption list

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 10, 2021 12:25 pm

Bribery and abuse of office are the most common forms of corruption that exist in Fiji.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Deputy Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam says while many are aware of this, the challenge remains that this often goes unreported.

Aslam says there is a possibility of big networks and forces of corruption at play in many sectors.

“Of course there is a wider network and there is an audience that we haven’t reached. There is a level of complacency within the civil service. The other most form of corruption is abuse of authority by civil servants. Apart from that, there are a lot of fraudulent activities like fraud, forgeries and it goes on.”

Aslam adds specific and targeted campaigns have been designed, aimed at curbing some of the corrupt practices that prevail in our country.

“Forgery or falsifying accounts is a great concern. A matter of fact is these are with the specific intention. This kind of offences were happening in tandem with the major offences like abuse of office, bribery and obtaining financial advantage.”

Through partnership with local stakeholders, the New Zealand High Commission is hoping to assist Fiji in promoting accountability.

FICAC has taken more than 350 cases of corruption to court and more than 500 individuals have been charged with corruption-related offences.

