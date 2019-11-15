Bred Bank supports Pinktober

Bred Bank Fiji has commended the work of the Fiji Cancer Society in offering help in treatment and support to cancer patients.

The Bank used country-wide initiatives to raise awareness among all staff members and donated $2,000 to support the fight against cancer.

Chief Executive Thierry Charras-Gillot says although it is a challenging year, the bank is pleased to help increase awareness and the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bank is also making available coin collection cans in all its branches so that customers can join the fight.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says the timely donation will boost their services.