Break the silence: FWRM

Breaking the silence and establishing a good support system is necessary in the fight against cancer.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh says the increase in cancer cases locally is due to the culture of silence within Fijian communities.

609 people have been registered with the Fiji Cancer Society and 196 newly diagnosed cases have been recorded so far this year.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a recent survey on reproductive cancer, the organization has found that 50% of women will not seek medical help.

“We break the barriers around discussing it because we are dying from it, if the statistics is 1 in 5, then it’s one in five amongst us so that is the kind of reality that we must bare in mind”

Singh says Pinktober month should not only be the time of cancer awareness.

“Yes we talk about this particular month but the conversation cannot be on this particular month it must be yearlong, because what we are finding is that younger and younger women are being detected”

The Fiji Cancer Society have received aid and financial help form corporate bodies, governmental agencies and communities and hopes people will be more forthcoming instead of late representation.