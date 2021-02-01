Brawl lands two in hospital

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 3, 2021 5:05 pm

Two people have been hospitalized after a violent brawl in Nabua, Suva this afternoon.

It’s understood that two men instigated the fight after they attacked two men of Nabua village at Sukanaivalu Road. More men then got involved and at one point, there were about twenty people involved in the brawl.

Police managed to step in and stop the fighting as well as making one arrest.

A team of 50 officers have been deployed in Mead Road, Nabua following the incident.

The cause of the brawl is unknown at the moment, however, police investigations have begun.

More details are expected later.

