News
Brawl in Jittu Estate concerning
June 21, 2021 9:50 am
Brawl at Jittu Estate in Samabula. [Source: Supplied]
A video of a group of men involved in a brawl at Jittu Estate in Samabula yesterday morning is circulating on social media.
The video shows men and youth involved in a punch up and being cheered on at times, with most people involving the culprits breaking all health measures in place.
Police has told FBC News that its officers are still at the site as information is still sketchy at this point.
