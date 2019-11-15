Bravery of first responders acknowledged on World Humanitarian Day

First responders who have dedicated their lives to save or help those in need, especially during Tropical Cyclone Harold and COVID-19 were honoured during the celebration of the 2020 World Humanitarian Day.

In acknowledging the Real Life Heroes, Minister Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu says this day was dedicated to frontline staff and responders who carry out life-saving work to aid people who are in great need in areas affected by the crisis.

Seruiratu says this World Humanitarian Day, their bravery and vigilance are being tested as never before, as many respond to the devastating health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says these “real-life heroes” deserve our gratitude every single day.

He adds that over the past several months the heroism of Fijian humanitarian workers has never shown more brilliantly.

Given the ever-present threat of the COVID-19 virus on the lives of ordinary Fijians, Seruiratu has also pleaded the public to commemorate this year’s World Humanitarian Day by seriously thinking about how each of us could keep our people safe from this pandemic.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Real Life Heroes”.