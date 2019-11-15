Brave soldiers of the 2000 mutiny remembered

A commemorative ceremony is being held today at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Queen Elizabeth Barrack in Nabua to remember the mutiny that took place on this day in 2000.

The ceremony was officiated by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Personnel from the RFMF, Fiji Navy, Police, Fiji Corrections Service, and families of those that lost their lives were present at the commemoration.

Article continues after advertisement

Three army personnel had died as a result of the tragic event.

A devotion was held before the flag was raised halfway to commemorate their bravery.

Meanwhile, others who safely guarded the then Commander of RFMF and now Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama were also honored.

The wreath laid ceremony was also held.

The Prime Minister is expected to deliver his remarks later today.