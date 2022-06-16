Brain drain not a major issue: FIA

The Fiji Institute of Accountants says it is not concerned by the number of members it is losing to the “brain drain, as they have enough expertise to fill the vacuum.

FIA President, Pravinesh Singh, says he does not have an exact figure regarding members who have pursued better opportunities overseas, but agrees it is happening.

However, he adds it is an issue that is being remedied.

“There are new graduates coming out each year, I think there are more than 2000 graduates that came out this year. That’s a natural attrition. We will continue with sponsorships that we do in local universities, it is not only restricted to USP, but as well as University of Fiji and FNU so that we can continue to attract students into the accounting program.”

Meanwhile, FIA will host its 50th anniversary celebration at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi on June 25th.

Singh says the event will see an interesting panel discussion between members and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fiji Customs and Revenue Service CEO, Mark Dixon, and Fijian Competition and Consumers CEO, Joel Abraham.