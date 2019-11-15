Brain drain a concern in the meat industry

Local meat processors are concerned with the increasing number of skilled workers taking job offers in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Leylands Meat Limited General Manager Christopher Yee says years of investment in up-skilling these workers have gone to waste.

He adds they have no choice but to spend more on training young or newly recruited workers in local butchers and meat processing companies.

“When we lose them we start all over again, we start training our people here and then we lose our skilled people to these bigger countries. Recently, we feel that a big loss the abettors itself have lost a lot of skilled workers to Australia.”

Fiji Meat Industry Board member Vimal Chand confirms they have lost four highly skilled meat workers for Australia.

However, he assures that the migration of these workers will not affect the supply of meat to local supermarkets and meat outlets.

He adds discussions are underway to address the issue and assist the workers in their decision to take up new job offers abroad.

“So now they will have some sort of formal training. And that will help them in terms of them carrying out their duty efficiently and is a good career pathway for them if they want to migrate they will have a qualification which they can show especially our meat workers are going to Australia and working in meat plants that will benefit the workers greatly.”

FBC News has sent questions to the Employment Ministry who deals with the Pacific Labour Scheme and is yet to receive a response.