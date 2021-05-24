Brahman Sabha expresses grief

The Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji, has expressed grief at the actions of a pastor captured on camera, destroying a Hindu idol in Lautoka.

The video is being widely shared on social media.

Acting National Secretary-General, Krishneel Tiwari says the idol was destroyed without sensitivity and proper thought.

Tiwari adds Fiji is blessed with a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, where people live alongside each other with diverse religious and spiritual beliefs.

He says disrespecting any particular religion is uncalled for and does not reflect the Fijian way of life we are used to.

Tiwari adds the Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji encourages humility, respect and tolerance by all and for all, no matter their religious faith.

The Maha Sabha says any person of the Hindu faith when adapting another religion, can donate the idols to a Hindu religious organization, a priest or a follower.

While acknowledging the pastor’s apology, Tiwari says this would not have been necessary if more thought and sensitivity was displayed in the first place.

Police are investigating the matter.