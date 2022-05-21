Brace for further increase in food prices : PM

[File Photo]

Fijians should brace for further increase in food prices due to inflation says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Waidra Bridge in Nausori, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the increase in prices is also due to the delay of shipment amongst other issues.

Bainimarama says the government has put in place initiatives and programmes to help cushion the current and further increase in food prices and other products.

“The world is facing price increases brought by inflation, rising wars on Ukraine and lagging shortages because of the pandemic. Together Russia and Ukraine produces one-tenth of the world’s calories. ”

As we expect a further increase in oil prices in the coming months, Bainimarama says his government has also align assistance accordingly.

“We have found out in the last couple of days that fuel is more expensive. My government has taken drastic actions by raising the minimum wage and lowering vat to zero on 21 essential food items.”

As the government continue to provide the relevant support needed, Bainimarama is also requesting for farmer’s assistance in ensuring they fill the gaps during this crisis.

“But our most effective long term solution to the price increase crisis rests with farming communities like your own. Local food is not only healthier, it’s more secure, and it cant be cut off by wars in foreign countries or delayed by disrupted supply chains beyond our borders. Your produce goes from your farms to the markets to our people’s place via roads and bridges such as this.”

Bainimarama says this is why the government continues to support farmers which government programmes and initiatives in place.

The Prime Minister says that government continues to provide the best to every Fijian and ensures that no one is left behind.