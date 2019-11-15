BPO sector estimated to earn $500m in five years

Fiji is well placed to promote itself as an outsourcing destination, potentially generating more local jobs and bolstering economic recovery.

Following COVID-19, many international companies are reviewing their outsourcing and business resilience strategies, presenting an opportunity for Fiji to promote itself as a nearshore destination.

Business Process Outsourcing Council Chair, Carol Watkins says the sector is growing but is yet to realize its full potential.

“The BPO council currently estimates that if we continue to create market awareness for our brand and invest in our infrastructure to get us to the level where banking services can be outsourced to Fiji than the industry could see the creation of approximately 15000 new jobs in the next 5 years which would take the earnings for the sector to over $500m per year for Fiji.”

There are 3,000 people in the outsourcing sector with estimated annual earnings of $90 million.

Watkins says now that they have launched their website, their task is to drive awareness and proactively market what Fiji has to offer.