News

BPO Council launches Outsource Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 6:49 pm
The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Council of Fiji has today launched the new Outsource Fiji brand.

The new Outsource Fiji Brand that was launched this afternoon by Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will promote the BPO services offered and will also market Fiji as a destination for BPO investment.

BPO Council President, Carol Watkins says with tax incentives and duty exemptions announced by the government last year, Fiji is now being looked at as an ideal destination for BPO operations.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, Watkins confirms that four new investors were welcomed into the BPO space in Fiji in 2021, and several BPO’s experienced growths in the same year.

“One of our BPO’s increased its headcount by over 200 over the period of 5 months and there are other BPO’s that have experienced similar growth. With our new branding and campaigns, we expect to see our existing BPO’s continue to experience exponential growth as well as more BPO’s opening up in Fiji this year.”

Watkins adds that currently 60 percent of the BPO businesses in Fiji are Australian companies, and they expect this to grow.

She also highlighted that the BPO market in Australia is valued at $US38 billion dollars and if Fiji can capture at least five percent of that market over the next 10 years that would be $4.2 billion dollars, which is about 39 percent of Fiji’s GDP.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says economic diversification is fundamental for building a better post COVID-19 and outsourcing services has the potential to be a future economic driver for Fiji, creating 100,000 new jobs over the next decade with the right policies, development and incentives in place.

