FIJIAN BUDGET
News

BPEC to expedite assessment and approval of building permit

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2020 9:55 am
Committee Chair Shaheen Ali. [File Photo]

The Building Permits Evaluation Committee is calling for developers of commercial and industrial building projects to take advantage of the fast-tracked and streamlined approvals.

Committee Chair Shaheen Ali says applicants will be notified of the total cost of approval and other additional requirements within five working days once an application is lodged.

The Regulation of the Building Act was enacted in 2017 and has been fully operational in March 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The committee is calling on developer or agent facing prolonged delays with approval agencies to contact the BPEC secretariat.

