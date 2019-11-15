Boyfriend found hiding under the bed charged

An 18-year-old student allegedly found hiding under his girlfriend’s bed is charged

The student is charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of failure to comply with the curfew.

The teenager was allegedly found hiding in his 16-year-old girlfriend’s room on Tuesday night in Nakasi.

Police say the victim allegedly allowed the accused into their home without her parent’s knowledge earlier in the day.

The victim’s mother upon checking on her discovered that she had visible marks whereby she revealed the two were allegedly intimate during the time they were together.

The matter was reported by the victim’s mother.

He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.