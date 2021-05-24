Home

News

Teen dies in spear gun mishap

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 19, 2021 9:25 am
A 16-year-old boy will be produced in the Labasa Court tomorrow

A 16-year-old boy will be produced in the Labasa Court tomorrow charged with the murder of a 14-year-old.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the accused was allegedly testing his spear gun and fired it whereby the spear bounced off a post and hit the victim’s head causing serious injuries.

The victim was airlifted to the CWM Hospital where he was admitted up until he passed away.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident happened on December 8th at the Senilagi Settlement, Nabouwalu in Bua.

It is believed that the victim was a Year Eight student and is related to the accused.

The 16-year-old has been remanded at the Labasa Police Station.

