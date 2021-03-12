News
Boxing does not promote violence: Akbar
March 21, 2021 12:18 pm
Education Minister, Rosy Akbar has stressed that to say boxing promotes violence, is undermining the sport.
Akbar says there is a lot of passion from the people in the sport which has grown over the years.
She adds it is a dignified sport with its own set of rules.
“To the men present here, remember like I said it is a competitive sport. With violence in Fiji at a very high rate, let us not use boxing as violence against our people. Let us not teach our children that boxing sort of promotes violence.”
Akbar adds it is high time to introduce boxing in schools.
“Boxing cuts across all spheres of life. Self-defence, it has to do with health, confidence building and of course the love for the sport is here in Fiji. I hope next year or so, we will be able to launch our own sporting events in schools. I’ve seen great interest from sponsors to come on board and that is great for our future.”
She adds they will be talking to the Fiji Boxing Commission and the Fiji Sports Commission to see how best they can uplift this sport.