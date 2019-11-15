Boxer remanded in custody for alleged assault on pregnant wife

Boxer Sebastian Singh facing assault charges has been further remanded.



Singh appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.



It is alleged that on the 22nd December, he assaulted his legally married wife in Suva.



Police Prosecution objected to bail as at the time of the incident his wife was three months pregnant.



The defense also informed the court that Singh is now in another relationship.



The case will be recalled on January 13th for mention.